Freshers Allege Ragging By Seniors At RG Kar Medical College Hostel

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 23 (IANS) A controversy has erupted at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital following allegations of ragging of first-year students by seniors at one of its hostels.

According to medical college sources, second-year students are accused of harassing freshers under the pretext of“introductions.” The college authorities are said to be closely monitoring the situation.

RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has been under intense public scrutiny since the 2024 rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor inside the campus, a crime for which civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy was convicted and is currently serving a life sentence in a correctional home.

Complaints of ragging have now been reported from Maniktala Hostel, which is officially allotted exclusively to first-year students. As per hostel rules, only first-year students are permitted to reside there. However, it has been alleged that some second-year students are also staying in the hostel, raising serious questions about rule violations.

According to the complaints, first-year students were subjected to harassment and threats in various forms. Some alleged that second-year students insulted them during so-called introduction sessions and even attempted to physically assault them. The situation reportedly escalated when the affected students approached college authorities, following which the accused second-year students allegedly attacked the complainants.

Sources said the college authorities subsequently summoned the accused second-year students and issued them a warning. However, tensions reportedly continued, with an altercation breaking out between first- and second-year students in the middle of a road, during which fresh threats were allegedly issued to the juniors. The complainants later submitted a written report detailing the entire incident to the authorities.

As of the time of filing this report, the college administration had not issued any official statement on the matter. A senior source at the medical college said,“The authorities are looking into the allegations. Necessary steps may be taken to put an end to any culture of intimidation or threats within the institution.”