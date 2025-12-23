Azerbaijani Oil Fetches Higher Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $1.46, or 2.3%, on December 22 from the previous level, coming in at $65.71 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $1.49, or 2.5%, to $63.64 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude increased by $1.61, or 5%, to $33.66 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $1.29, or 2.1%, to $62.46 per barrel

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.