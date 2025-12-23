403
Fitch raises Ukraine’s LTFC rating to ‘CCC’
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s long-term foreign-currency credit rating has been raised to ‘CCC’ from ‘Restricted Default’, according to an announcement made Monday by an international ratings agency.
As stated in the assessment, the upgrade reflects the agency’s view that Ukraine has restored working relations “with a substantial majority of its external commercial creditors.”
The decision also follows recent financial backing agreed by European partners. On December 19, the European Union approved a new €90 billion ($105.9 billion) loan package for Ukraine, structured so that repayment would be required only under favorable conditions.
"This would cover financing needs for more than a year, reducing near-term debt sustainability risks," the agency said.
The statement also noted that outlooks are generally not issued for sovereign borrowers rated at ‘CCC+’ or lower.
