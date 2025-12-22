Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Novo Nordisk Stock Soars After Hours As FDA Greenlights Wegovy Pill For Weight Loss

Novo Nordisk Stock Soars After Hours As FDA Greenlights Wegovy Pill For Weight Loss


2025-12-22 07:00:39
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Shares of Novo Nordisk (NVO) jumped 10% after-hours on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its Wegovy pill to reduce body weight and maintain weight reduction for longer term.

The Wegovy pill is now the first FDA-approved oral GLP-1 class drug for weight management.

The Danish drugmaker expects to launch the pill in the U.S. in January. The company is also looking forward to approval of the drug from other regulatory authorities including the European Medicines Agency. 

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

MENAFN22122025007385015968ID1110514354



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search