Novo Nordisk Stock Soars After Hours As FDA Greenlights Wegovy Pill For Weight Loss
Shares of Novo Nordisk (NVO) jumped 10% after-hours on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its Wegovy pill to reduce body weight and maintain weight reduction for longer term.
The Wegovy pill is now the first FDA-approved oral GLP-1 class drug for weight management.
The Danish drugmaker expects to launch the pill in the U.S. in January. The company is also looking forward to approval of the drug from other regulatory authorities including the European Medicines Agency.
