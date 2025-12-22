Saudi Stock Index Closes Higher
Riyadh: The Saudi Stock Exchange's main index closed higher today, gaining 67.67 points to end at 10,552.2 points, with trading value reaching SAR 3.4 billion.
A total of 184 million shares were traded, with shares of 78 companies rising, while 177 companies recorded declines.
Meanwhile, the Parallel Market Index (Nomu) closed lower, falling by 183.55 points to 23,271.10 points, with a trading value of SAR 16 million and more than 2.3 million shares exchanged.
