Gold Price Hits New Record While GBP/USD Rises And FTSE 100 Stalls

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Macro update ​Asian and global stocks rally on tech strength:

Asian equity markets advanced sharply on Monday, led by technology and AI-related shares, as they built on strong momentum from US markets at the end of last week.

​Japanese yen weakens despite rate rise:

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) raised interest rates to their highest level in 30 years, yet the Japanese yen slid toward annual lows, providing support for export-focused equities.

​UK sentiment underpinned by BoE easing backdrop:

Following recent UK rate cuts and softer inflation data, market positioning continues to reflect expectations of further monetary easing in 2026.

​Foreign buyers drive UK M&A momentum:

Overseas acquirers have shown robust appetite for UK assets, pushing total deal values to multi-year highs despite a decline in domestically driven transactions.

​Stock futures point to positive open:

US equity futures moved higher ahead of a holiday-shortened trading week, signalling sustained optimism among investors.

​Commodities rally:

Oil prices edged higher while precious metals advanced, with both gold and silver reaching fresh record highs.

​FTSE 100 loses upside momentum

​The FTSE 100 is beginning to lose upside momentum below the 9,900 mark and last week's 9,913 high.

​As long as this area caps, the 17 December high at 9,853 may be revisited. Below it the late October high at 9,788 may offer support.

​A rise above last week's 9,913 high would likely engage the November record high at 9,928 and then aim for the psychological 10,000 mark.

​Short-term outlook: bullish while above the 10 December low at 9,608

​ Medium-term outlook: bullish while above the 9,423 November low

FTSE 100 daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView ​GBP/USD again pushes higher

GBP/USD's November-to-December rise seems to have temporarily run out of steam at last week's $1.3456 high with it sideways trading in high volatility since then.

​The 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1.3352 offer support, though, with upward momentum being once more on the cards.

​A rise above the $1.3456 current December high may engage the mid-October peak at $1.3471 end then the $1.3500 region.

​ Short-term outlook: bullish while above $1.3312

​Medium-term outlook: bullish while above the 9 December low at $1.3288

GBP/USD daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView ​Gold price hits new record high

​The gold price has overcome its $4,381.44 October record high, opening the way for the $4,500.00 region to be hit.

​Minor support sits between the 12-to-18 December highs at $4,374.66-to-$4,353.56.

​Short-term outlook: bullish while above $4,271.58

​Medium-term outlook: bullish, eyes the $4,500 region while remaining above the 9 December low at $4,169.99

Gold daily candlestick chart Source: TradingViewImportant to know

