Egypt's Military Production Ministry Revenues Reach 129% Of Targets With 32% Growth Rate

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Military Production achieved a 32 per cent growth rate in the 2024/2025 fiscal year, with revenues reaching 129 per cent of approved targets, Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Salah announced on Monday.

Presiding over the General Assembly meetings of the ministry's subsidiary companies and units, Salah said the sector had successfully met military and civilian objectives despite global challenges affecting supply chains, energy prices, and inflation. The meetings, held over three days at the ministry's training sector headquarters in Al-Salam City, reviewed the final accounts for the 2024/2025 fiscal year.

The sessions were attended by senior officials from the Central Auditing Organisation, the Ministry of Planning, the National Investment Bank, and the ministries of Industry and Trade, Finance, and the Armed Forces. Heads of company boards, trade union members, and leaders from the National Authority for Military Production were also present.

Minister Salah reviewed a range of performance metrics, including activity revenues, total production, net sales, inventory levels, workforce numbers, wages, and raw material costs. He directed company chairs to maximise the use of manufacturing, technological, and human resources to increase productivity and achieve better future results.

Strategic Directives and Industrial Localisation

The minister issued several directives focused on the following areas. First of which is the operational efficiency, focusing on strengthening cooperation and integration between subsidiary companies to ensure optimal performance.

Second is governance and cost control through

rationalising expenditures and applying governance principles to manage state-owned assets with maximum efficiency.

Third is safety protocols by mandating the use of industrial safety equipment and adherence to occupational health and safety instructions to protect the ministry's human capital.

Fourth pillar is ensuring strict adherence to schedules for national and developmental projects to maintain the sector's reputation and maximise economic value.

Salah described the ministry as the“main pillar of military manufacturing in Egypt” and a key industrial arm of the state. He noted that the ministry is actively working to localise modern manufacturing technologies and increase the proportion of local components in its products. This strategy aims to reduce the national import bill and conserve foreign currency, supported by what he described as“unlimited support from the political leadership”.

The minister concluded the meetings by thanking the employees of the military production sector for their efforts and expressing his appreciation to the Central Auditing Organisation for its oversight and feedback. He stated that the ministry looks forward to continuing its role in national development and achieving further growth.