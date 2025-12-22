Blacksky Technology Is The Latest Space Stock To Grab Investor Attention - Jefferies Expects Sales To Double In A Few Years
- The analyst cited BlackSky's unique space-based imagery offering and a refreshed constellation by the end of 2026. Jefferies expects these to contribute to the company's topline at about 25% per year. It also forecasts the space intelligence company's sales doubling to $211 million by 2028.
BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) shares rose over 5% in Monday's premarket trade after Jefferies initiated coverage on the space intelligence company.
Jefferies awarded BlackSky stock a 'Buy' rating with a $23 price target, implying a potential 19.5% upside to its current price. The analyst highlighted its unique space-based imagery offering and a refreshed constellation by the end of 2026, expected to contribute to its topline at about 25% per year.
Jefferies expects the company's sales to double to $211 million by 2028, up from $108 million at present.
Gen-3 Capacity Expansion
On Dec. 17, 2025, the company integrated its third Gen-3 satellite into commercial operations just three weeks after launch, marking an exponential increase in commissioning speed and in high-resolution 35-centimeter imagery, as well as AI-enabled analytics, for its global customer base.
With this development, BlackSky customers have access to all three current Gen-3 satellites through the Spectra tasking and analytics platform. These can collect time-diverse, high-cadence day and nighttime imagery and high-off-nadir collections, with automated AI-enabled vessel, aircraft, and vehicle detection and identification analytics.
How Did Stocktwits Users React?
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BKSY stock was in 'bearish' territory from 'neutral' a day ago, and message volume remained at 'high' levels at the time of writing.
One user said the company's outlook looked better.
Shares of BlackSky Technology are up over 85% in the last year.
