Architect Leaders Forum Saudi, Big 5 Talks And CIAAD Masterclasses Emphasize Key Industry Challenges, Opportunities And Solutions At The January Edition Of Big 5 Construct Saudi



This year's expanded content programme delivers practical insights on sustainability, project management, digital workflows and façade innovation. Council for International Accreditation of Architecture & Design (CIAAD) Masterclasses introduced this year as a direct response to the evolving industry demands, addressing AI and sustainable design

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia |December 2025 – With Saudi Arabia's construction and architecture driven by mega projects, Vision 2030 ambitions and a drive for sustainable, heritage-inspired design, the country is pursuing futuristic urban development that honours cultural identity and climate-responsive architecture. Reflecting these priorities, Big 5 Construct Saudi, returning from 18–21 January at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, expands its content programme this year to address the sector's challenges and opportunities, providing industry takeaways and professional development aligned with national goals. As part of the strategically curated content programme, Architects Leaders Forum Saudi and Big 5 Talks will provide a space for knowledge exchange, sustainable practices and actionable insights for architects, consultants, engineers, designers and construction professionals across the Kingdom.

Architecture Leaders Forum Saudi:

Running from 18–19 January 2026, Architects Leaders Forum Saudi brings together the Kingdom's most influential architects, planners, designers and urban visionaries to explore architecture's strategic role in Saudi Arabia's transformation. Under Vision 2030 ambitions and the landmark construction projects' pipeline, the forum highlights how design contributes to social, cultural, economic and environmental outcomes, while addressing practical challenges leaders face in advancing the nation's built environment.

Confirmed speakers include Dr Albert Fakhoury, President of Council, Council for International Accreditation of Architecture & Design; Prof Mohamed Fekry, Vice Chair of the Saudi Urban Planners Association SPA, Professor of Architecture – Effat University; Andy Shaw, Managing Partner, AMA; and Isabelle McKinnon, Director of Architecture and Design, Gerber Architekten, alongside specialists from AESG, Carter Hones Associates, Setec KSA and Aedas. Sessions are designed to provide practical insights, covering topics such as AI and data-led design, architectural leadership, sustainability in early-stage planning and cultural and heritage integration, enabling participants to translate strategic priorities into actionable project outcomes.

Beyond sessions, the forum offers high-value networking, connecting attendees with project directors, development leaders and senior consultants from firms, including ROSHN Group, Saudi Binladin Group, Dar Al-Handasah, Royal Commission for AlUla, Al Bawani, Khatib & Alami and Riyadh Municipality. This engagement allows for the exchange of ideas and realistic approaches to delivering Saudi Arabia's transformative projects.

Big 5 Talks:

Complementing the forum, Big 5 Talks will run across all four days of the exhibition, delivering practical sessions across core construction and architecture topics. Designed for architects, designers, sustainability specialists, fit-out professionals and technology leaders, the programme highlights practical approaches to managing complex builds, optimizing resources and integrating sustainability and digital intelligence into everyday workflows.

Experts leading the discussions include Marina Kindelan Calvo, Director of Facades, AESG; Matt Doran, MENA Regional Hub Manager, CIOB; Faisal Alghamdi, Architect, Gensler Middle East; and Radwa Medhat, Design Project Manager, DAR Engineering, alongside other industry practitioners driving real-world outcomes across Saudi Arabia. Sessions explore a range of critical topics, from meeting fire performance standards in façades, balancing thermal comfort with adaptive building envelopes, and implementing circular strategies in sustainable architecture, to reimagining project management, adopting model-based digital workflows and leveraging AI for scheduling, risk management and predictive planning.

By combining case-study presentations, panel discussions and thought-leadership discussions, Big 5 Talks offers tangible insights and tools that can be applied directly to their projects. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of innovative materials, sustainable construction practices and technology-driven processes, leaving them equipped to make informed decisions, enhance efficiency and deliver high-quality, resilient outcomes across Saudi Arabia's ambitious construction programme.

Council for International Accreditation of Architecture & Design Masterclass

The Council for International Accreditation of Architecture & Design (CIAAD), an accreditation body supporting standards, professional development and industry recognition across architecture and design disciplines, bring its masterclasses to Big 5 Construct Saudi for the first time this year. The launch of CIAAD Masterclasses is a direct response to evolving industry demands, providing architects, designers and construction professionals with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate a rapidly changing built environment. Curated to align with both international standards and best practices and the country's Vision 2030 objectives, these sessions offer practical, forward-looking insights that empower participants to address the Kingdom's complex design and sustainability challenges.

The first masterclass, Artificial Intelligence: A catalyst for responsive architecture and design, examines how AI is transforming architectural workflows by enabling data-driven, performance-oriented design and adaptive, sustainable solutions. Attendees will explore generative and predictive methodologies, real-world case studies and ethical considerations, gaining a practical understanding of how AI can enhance creativity, optimize resources and improve building performance.

The second masterclass, From vision to reality: Designing sustainability for societal transformation, focuses on translating sustainable design principles into measurable impact across cities and communities. Participants will learn how to apply global frameworks, circular and regenerative methodologies and cross-sector collaboration strategies to deliver resilient, inclusive and environmentally responsible built environments that support national ambitions and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“CIAAD is committed to strengthening professional competency across the architecture and design community,” said Dr. Virna Ramazzini, CIAAD Executive Board Member.“As the industry navigates rapid shifts in technology, sustainability and cultural integration, we aim to provide practical guidance that can directly be applied to projects underway across the Kingdom. Our collaboration with Big 5 Construct Saudi reflects a shared focus on supporting the market with accredited programs and certified training, endorsed by the United Nations SDGs, that responds to real-world needs and aligns with Saudi Arabia's development ambitions.”

Together, these sessions provide an opportunity to acquire actionable insights, stay abreast of emerging technologies and position design and construction practices at the forefront of efficiency, sustainability and social impact.

Commenting on the content programme, Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President, dmg events, said:“Architect Leaders Forum Saudi, Big 5 Talks and the CIAAD Masterclass are central to advancing design and construction thinking across the Kingdom. By bringing regional and international industry experts together, the sessions provide practical solutions, inspire a sustainable approach and support Saudi Arabia's ambitious urban and infrastructure projects. We look forward to facilitating a space where innovation, collaboration and industry expertise come together to help the sector meet its evolving challenges and opportunities.”

Big 5 Construct Saudi's January edition continues to offer a unique blend of exhibitions, knowledge-sharing sessions and networking opportunities for professionals driving the fit-out and finishing sector forward.

About Big 5 Construct Saudi:

Big 5 Construct Saudi, the Kingdom's leading construction industry event, returns in 2026 with two editions at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center. The January edition, running from 18 – 21 January 2026, hosts over 1,100 exhibitors alongside Windows, Doors & Facades Saudi Arabia, Marble & Stone Saudi Arabia and Urban Design & Landscape Saudi Arabia, bringing together the latest in building finishes, materials and design. The May edition, from 10 – 13 May 2026, expands further with 1,300+ exhibitors and co-located events, including Heavy Saudi Arabia, Totally Concrete Saudi Arabia, HVACR Saudi Arabia and Saudi FM & Clean, showcasing a full spectrum of construction solutions and services. Both editions connect industry professionals, project owners and suppliers driving Saudi Arabia's construction sector forward.