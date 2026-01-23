China Remains Most Persistent Cyber Threat To American Civilian Infrastructure

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 23 (IANS) US lawmakers and homeland security officials have warned that China remains the most persistent cyber threat to American civilian infrastructure, a challenge that closely mirrors security risks faced by India and other major democracies.

The warning came during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing focused on cybersecurity, transportation security, and emerging technology risks. Members from both parties said Chinese state-backed hackers are increasingly targeting civilian systems rather than military assets.

Officials said the goal is long-term access, not immediate disruption.

Lawmakers cited risks to power grids, telecommunications networks, transportation systems, financial services and election infrastructure. They said cyber intrusions now pose direct threats to public safety and economic stability.

Acting Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Madhu Gottumukkala told the committee that China's cyber strategy is built around“pre-positioning” inside critical systems. He said attackers aim to remain undetected for long periods and exploit vulnerabilities during future crises.

Several lawmakers said advances in artificial intelligence and automation have accelerated cyber operations. They said attackers can now move faster, scale attacks more easily and mask their activity more effectively.

Officials described cyberspace as a contested environment where civilian infrastructure has become a frontline national security issue.

Lawmakers said shared exposure to the same threat actors has increased the strategic importance of cooperation between Washington and New Delhi.

They said cyber defence can no longer be handled by individual nations acting alone. Systems are globally interconnected, and attacks often cross borders within seconds.

Members of Congress stressed the need for deeper coordination with trusted partners on cyber resilience, threat intelligence and infrastructure protection.

The hearing also highlighted the added risks posed by major global events scheduled in the United States. Officials cited the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the country's 250th anniversary celebrations.

They said such events increase the incentive for hostile actors to target transportation, communications and public safety systems.

Lawmakers warned that cyberattacks aimed at civilian infrastructure could undermine public trust and disrupt daily life without a single shot being fired.

They said defending digital systems has become as critical as traditional military deterrence.