Aliyev Skips Informal CIS Summit in St. Petersburg
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will not attend the upcoming informal gathering of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), according to reports from the country’s state media on Monday.
The presidential administration informed a media outlet that Aliyev’s absence from the summit, scheduled later in the day in St. Petersburg, is due to his demanding work agenda.
Officials also highlighted that Aliyev did not participate in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) leaders’ meeting in St. Petersburg the previous day, since Azerbaijan is not part of the bloc, which was created in 2015.
Despite this, the administration emphasized that Azerbaijan consistently takes part in official CIS summits and places significant importance on collaboration within the regional intergovernmental framework.
On Sunday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a news agency that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold separate discussions with Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the sidelines of the event.
The CIS was founded in 1991 after the collapse of the Soviet Union to encourage cooperation in political, economic, and security matters. Its full members include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, while Turkmenistan holds associate status. Moldova halted its participation in CIS meetings in 2022.
