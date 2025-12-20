NSG's 52 SAG Conducts Live Counter-Hijack Exercise At Cochin Airport Check Details

Passengers at Cochin International Airport may not have noticed it, but behind the scenes, one of India's most critical aviation security drills was unfolding. The National Security Guard (NSG) recently conducted a large-scale, real-time anti-hijack exercise at the airport, reinforcing preparedness for any serious airborne threat.

The operation was led by the elite 52 Special Action Group (SAG), India's designated National Counter Hijack Force.

Realistic Scenario Tests Emergency Readiness

The multi-agency drill began on October 19, 2025, and concluded with an intense live operation in the early hours of December 20, 2025. In its final phase, NSG commandos carried out precision counter-hijack maneuvers on an actual aircraft, operating under challenging night-time conditions.

The simulated scenario involved a hijacked aircraft landing at Cochin airport, immediately activating the Aerodrome Emergency Management Committee (AEMC). The aim was to test how quickly and effectively agencies could respond to a real aviation crisis.

Passenger Safety at the Core of the Exercise

Officials said the drill evaluated the full spectrum of emergency response from command and control systems and decision-making to medical readiness, negotiations and crisis communication.

Specially trained NSG negotiators were first deployed to engage with the simulated hijackers in an attempt to resolve the situation peacefully. When talks failed as part of the exercise script, 52 SAG commandos launched a swift and controlled intervention, showcasing advanced aircraft entry, close-quarter combat and hostage rescue techniques, all while ensuring maximum safety for passengers.

Seamless Coordination Among Multiple Agencies

The exercise brought together a wide network of agencies, highlighting the importance of coordination during high-risk situations. Participants included the Kerala state administration, Kerala Police and Traffic Police, CISF, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Air Traffic Control, Fire and Emergency Services, the Health Department and designated hospitals, along with airlines and ground handling agencies.

Officials said the high level of professionalism and coordination among the teams ensured the drill was executed smoothly, with airlines at the airport offering full cooperation.