MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) ABB expands dam electrification and automation at Boliden's Aitik copper mine

December 20, 2025 by David Edwards

ABB has expanded the electrification and automation infrastructure at Boliden 's Aitik mine, enabling safe and efficient growth of one of Europe's most important tailings facilities.

The upgrade strengthens water storage, recycling and monitoring capabilities, enabling Sweden's largest open-pit copper mine to safely scale operations amid increased global demand for copper production.

According to the International Energy Agency, global refined copper demand is projected to grow by around 22 percent by 2035 under the Stated Policies Scenario.

To meet this rising demand responsibly, Boliden is advancing sustainable mining practices at its Aitik copper mine, including industry-leading zero-harm tailings management.

At the same time, the project aligns with Boliden's broader investment in long-term resilience, to ensure operations remain efficient and compliant for decades to come.

To enhance tailings facilities in support of the mine's copper production, Boliden needed new systems to secure power supply, provide real-time oversight of water flows and dam behavior and ensure compliance with the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM).

ABB supplied fast-deployment electrification and control solutions, engineered to withstand the mine's sub-arctic weather conditions in northern Sweden.

The ABB offering includes modular e-houses, medium- and low-voltage switchgear, transformers, variable speed drives for pumping stations, and distributed control system ABB Ability System 800xA for automated monitoring.

These platforms will enable centralized supervision of energy flows, predictive maintenance alerts and real-time diagnostics capabilities, which are critical for managing dam performance to avoid downtime under shifting operational demands.

Björn Jonsson, global business line manager, mining and materials, ABB's Process Industries division, says:“Boliden needed future-proofed infrastructure to keep pace with increased demand for European copper production.

“Our modular approach allowed us to quickly deliver electrified and automated operations, without compromising on quality or safety standards. By combining our deep mining expertise with advanced technology, Boliden's Aitik mine sets a new standard for how electrical systems can support both operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.”

Peter Nystedt, manager at project office, Boliden, says:“As this is such a crucial project for the future of the Aitik mine, it makes us even more pleased to see it meeting both deadline and budget.”