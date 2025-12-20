Zelensky Invited To Address Polish Parliament

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Czarzasty announced this during a press conference in the Sejm of the Republic of Poland following his meeting with Zelensky as part of the Ukrainian president's visit to Warsaw, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

"...I invited the president to deliver a speech in the Sejm. The invitation was accepted, and we will determine the date," Czarzasty said.

The marshal of the lower house of the Polish parliament also said that he had been invited to visit Kyiv in February next year, on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and to address the Ukrainian parliament. He noted that he accepted the invitation to visit Kyiv and views it as an invitation for the entire Polish parliament.

