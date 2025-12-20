Zelensky Invited To Address Polish Parliament
"...I invited the president to deliver a speech in the Sejm. The invitation was accepted, and we will determine the date," Czarzasty said.Read also: Zelensky, Tusk discuss strengthening Ukrainian combat aviation, joint drone production
The marshal of the lower house of the Polish parliament also said that he had been invited to visit Kyiv in February next year, on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and to address the Ukrainian parliament. He noted that he accepted the invitation to visit Kyiv and views it as an invitation for the entire Polish parliament.
As Ukrinform reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes it will be possible to build good relations with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.
