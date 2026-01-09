34 Cyber Offenders Arrested In Telangana During Special Operation

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 9 (IANS) Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested 34 cyber offenders during a special one-day operation across the State.

Those arrested include 24 accused involved in repeated Child Sexual Exploitative and Abusive Material (CSEAM) offences and 10 mule account holders involved in multiple cyber frauds within and outside Telangana.

A total of 18 teams participated in the operation which was primarily focused on in and around Hyderabad city and other district units.

TGCSB director Shikha Goel said on Friday that this was the second CSEAM special operation undertaken exclusively by TGCSB, in which 24 repeat offenders involved in uploading, storing, and circulating sexually explicit content of minors were arrested.

These accused were linked to 91 cyber tipline complaints, leading to 24 FIRs registered under Section 67-B of the IT Act and 15 of POCSO Act across TGCSB Cyber Crime Police Stations (CCPSs) in the State.

She said the arrested offenders are aged between 18 and 48 years, largely belonging to working and middle-class backgrounds, including one State government employee. A significant portion of the content appears to involve foreign victims aged approximately 4 to 14 years, with nearly 90 per cent involving girl children.

Child Protection Unit, TGCSB team while analysing the CSEAM tipline evidence material, identified some content suspected to be of locally made by the accused. Basing on the quality parameters like age, background, clothing, features and language etc, on thorough investigation and field operation, the accused has been apprehended and the four-year-old victim girl was rescued.

The accused Kandhada Srikanth, 24, is a resident of Rajendranagar and presently working as security guard in G2 Security Solutions and previously worked in COLOR Health and Glow, Hyderguda as house keeping boy. There, he abused the minor girl and recorded that indecent act and uploaded in Google Drive for further viewing and circulation.

The heinous crime was incognito and parents were unaware that their child was abused by known person, till TGCSB identified the crime and arrested the accused.

In another case, one government employee working as junior assistant in irrigation department involved in three online CSEAM tipline cases has also been arrested.

The Child Protection Unit (CPU) was established within TGCSB in collaboration with India Child Protection (ICP) in February 2025. The CPU proactively monitors, detects, and acts upon the circulation of CSEAM content online.

TGCSB is the nodal agency for handling CSEAM complaints, including Cyber Tipline reports, Child Pornography and Rape/Gang Rape (CPRGR) complaints through the NCRP portal and the Case Management Tool (CMT) of the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The unit also monitors social media platforms and conducts cyber patrolling on the deep and dark web.