CM Hemant Soren Wishes Merry Christmas, Says Ranchi Is Drenched In Joy

CM Hemant Soren Shares Christmas Wishes in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday visited the Archbishop's House in Ranchi to share holiday wishes and remarked on the vibrant atmosphere that has taken hold of the public during the Christmas season. "There is an environment of happiness in the city, and Ranchi is drenched in the joy of Christmas. We wished everyone a Merry Christmas at the Archbishop's House today, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also participated in the closing ceremony of the four-day Christmas Milan Festival -2025 organized at Loyola Ground, Ranchi. 'The birth of Lord Jesus brings the message of joy. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all for the upcoming Christmas festival," the CM said.

VP Radhakrishnan Lauds Christian Community's Contribution

Earlier, Vice President Radhakrishnan in his Christmas message said that Christmas is a celebration of universal values such as peace, compassion, humility and service to humanity. He noted that the message of love, harmony, and moral courage taught by Lord Jesus Christ has timeless relevance and resonates deeply with India's spiritual traditions, which emphasise coexistence, compassion, and respect for human dignity.

Recalling the long presence of Christianity in India, the Vice-President highlighted the quiet yet significant contribution of the Christian community to India's social, cultural and developmental journey. He lauded the community's sustained work in education, healthcare, social reform, and human development, which has reached even the remotest parts of the country, and described it as integral to nation-building.

Personal Reflections and Historical Context

Referring to his personal experience, VP Radhakrishnan said that during his tenure as Governor of Jharkhand, Maharashtra and other States, he had the opportunity to interact closely with several Christian organisations. He also recalled celebrating Christmas every year at a church in Coimbatore during his tenure as a Member of Parliament and the spirit of mutual understanding he shared there.

He also cited a historical example from Tamil Nadu, recalling the contribution of Constantine Joseph Beschi (Veeramamunivar), who enriched Tamil literature and culture, underscoring the deep cultural integration fostered by the Christian tradition in India.

Unity in Diversity and National Vision

Emphasising India's pluralistic ethos, the Vice President said that Bharat's unity lies not in uniformity but in mutual respect and shared values. He emphasised that there is no need for any fear psychosis, as peace and harmony prevail in the country.

Drawing a parallel between the spirit of Christmas and the national vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that just as Christmas brings people of different faiths together in joy, the idea of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat calls upon citizens to celebrate India's diversity while standing united as one nation.

A Call for Collective Effort Towards Viksit Bharat

The Vice-President urged all stakeholders to continue their constructive contribution towards the national goal of Viksit Bharat@2047. He called upon all communities to work together to eradicate poverty and move towards shared prosperity, stressing that development requires collective effort.

He also noted with appreciation that the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India has existed since 1944 and has built an extensive network of schools, colleges, hospitals, and charitable institutions, enabling it to remain closely connected to the lives of ordinary citizens.

Among those present on the occasion were the Governor of West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose; President, Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI), Archbishop Andrews Thazhath; Apostolic Nuncio to India, Archbishop Leopold Girelli, along with other distinguished guests. (ANI)

