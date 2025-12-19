Lock Joint Tube Acquires Atkore's Tectron Tube Product Line And Wisconsin Facility

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Lock Joint Tube acquires Atkore's Tectron tube product line and facility

December 20, 2025 by David Edwards

Lock Joint Tube, a manufacturer of mechanical and structural grade steel tubing, has acquired the Tectron mechanical tube product line and manufacturing facility in De Pere, Wisconsin, from Atkore.

The acquisition enhances LJT's small-diameter tubing capabilities and broadens its range of solutions for its diverse customer base that includes agricultural, automotive, healthcare, furniture, and other transportation industries.

The 140,000 square foot De Pere, Wisconsin facility and all employees will now operate as Lock Joint Tube Wisconsin. With the acquisition, LJT operates six locations across Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin that serve fabricators, distributors, and OEMs nationwide.

Kevin Marks, president of Lock Joint Tube, says:“We are focused on continually expanding our capabilities and strengthening the full range of solutions we can offer our customers.

“By combining the expertise and products of Tectron and Lock Joint Tube, we can better serve our customers with greater flexibility, quality, and reliability.”