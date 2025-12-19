Latin America Caribbean Make Progress In Strengthening Their Capacities, 2025 OASIDB Cybersecurity Report

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

WASHINGTON, USA – The new report by the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) presented highlights progress in cybersecurity across the region, while noting that structural gaps in resources, talent development, and cross-sector coordination persist, continuing to expose the region to an increasingly complex digital threat environment.

The“2025 Cybersecurity Report: Vulnerability and Maturity Challenges to Bridging the Gaps in Latin America and the Caribbean” provides the most comprehensive assessment to date of the level of cybersecurity maturity across 30 countries in the region.

Developed by the OAS and the IDB, with the collaboration of the Global Cyber Security Capacity Centre (GCSCC) at the University of Oxford, the study analyses nearly a decade of evolution and enables comparisons of progress between countries and over time using the Cybersecurity Capacity Maturity Model for Nations (CMM).

Based on unique data collected directly from OAS member states, the report offers an empirical view of the progress achieved between 2020 and 2025, as well as the remaining challenges. The analysis is structured around the five dimensions of the CMM, which cover key areas for cybersecurity preparedness:

Policies and strategies;

Culture and society;

Education, training, and skills;

Legal and regulatory frameworks;

Technologies and standards.

The report also presents practical recommendations aimed at policymakers, the private sector, and civil society.

“The digital transformation is reshaping our economies and societies, but it also introduces new risks that require coordinated and sustained responses,” said Iván Marques, OAS Secretary for Multidimensional Security.“This report confirms a positive trajectory in the region, but it also underscores that cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. From the OAS, we will continue to support member states through technical assistance, capacity building, and cooperation mechanisms, so that the hemisphere can move forward together in a more resilient manner.”

Paula Acosta, chief of the institutional capacity of state division at the Inter-American Development Bank, emphasised:

“The digital revolution is transforming the economies and societies of Latin America and the Caribbean, but it also brings new risks. This report shows that, while the region has made significant progress and average results have improved across all assessed dimensions, it is essential to accelerate investment in cybersecurity, strengthen cross-sector collaboration and operational capabilities, and ensure that all countries are better prepared to manage the growing cyber risks.”

Key findings of the report:

Sustained progress and narrowing gaps: Since the previous assessment in 2020, the region has recorded overall improvements across the five CMM dimensions. The maturity gap between countries has narrowed, reflecting more balanced development of national capacities.

Persistent challenges: Despite progress, areas such as software quality, protection of critical infrastructure, and the development of the cybersecurity market show lower levels of maturity. Investment in research and innovation remains nascent, and cyber insurance adoption is limited.

Artificial intelligence and emerging threats: The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence technologies is transforming the threat landscape, amplifying existing risks and creating new vulnerabilities. The report highlights the urgency of updating governance frameworks, standards, and capacities to address these challenges.

The study also highlights the importance of political leadership and institutional capacity to absorb and implement public cybersecurity policies. Countries that integrate cybersecurity into their development agendas and promote public-private partnerships are better positioned to respond to threats and close maturity gaps.

The 2025 Cybersecurity Report is the result of a strategic partnership between the Cybersecurity Section of the Inter-American Committee against Terrorism (CICTE) of the OAS, the IDB, and the Global Cyber Security Capacity Centre at the University of Oxford. This is the third edition of the study, following those published in 2016 and 2020, and it constitutes a key tool to guide decision-making and strengthen regional cooperation on cybersecurity.

The post Latin America – Caribbean make progress in strengthening their capacities, 2025 OAS–IDB Cybersecurity Report appeared first on Caribbean News Global.