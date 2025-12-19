India's Installed Power Capacity Crosses 505 GW, Non-Fossil Sources Account For Over 51%

MENAFN - KNN India)India's total installed electricity generation capacity stood at 5,05,023 megawatts (MW) as of October 31, 2025, with non-fossil fuel sources accounting for 2,59,423 MW, or 51.37 per cent of the total. Fossil fuel-based capacity stood at 2,45,600 MW, representing 48.6 per cent, Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Of the non-fossil capacity, renewable energy sources contributed 2,50,643 MW, while nuclear power accounted for 8,780 MW. Coal remained the single largest source at 2,18,258 MW, followed by gas-based capacity of 20,132 MW.

Renewable Energy Push Towards 2030 Targets

The minister said the government has undertaken a range of policy and fiscal measures to accelerate renewable energy deployment and achieve its target of 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030.

These include waiving Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges for inter-state sale of solar and wind power for projects commissioned up to June 30, 2025, extending similar waivers for green hydrogen projects until December 2030 and offshore wind projects until December 2032.

Standard bidding guidelines have been issued for tariff-based competitive procurement of solar, wind, wind-solar hybrid and firm and dispatchable renewable energy projects.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has also laid out a bidding trajectory of 50 GW per year from FY 2023-24 to FY 2027-28 through renewable energy implementing agencies.

Foreign direct investment of up to 100 per cent under the automatic route has been permitted in the sector, while transmission infrastructure is being strengthened through the Green Energy Corridor scheme and a long-term transmission plan extending to 2032.

