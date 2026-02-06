Stadler And Siemens Receive Billion-Euro Order From Denmark

There is also an option for up to 100 additional trains, the two railway manufacturers, who have joined forces in a consortium, announced in a statement on Friday.

When asked by the news agency AWP, a spokesperson did not want to say what share of the approximately €3 billion Swiss company Stadler will receive.“We have agreed not to disclose this with Siemens.”

As consortium leader, Siemens will take over the electrical equipment, including drive and braking technology, on-board power supply, vehicle and train control, passenger information system and bogies. The German industrial group will also be responsible for servicing and maintaining the trains for 30 years.

Stadler, for its part, supplies the car bodies, couplings, the entire interior fittings and seats, air conditioning systems and doors. The company also carries out the final assembly of the trains. Where the trains will be built has not yet been decided, said the company spokesperson.

+ Swiss Stadler Rail creates 200 US jobs

The first four-car multiple-unit trains are scheduled to go into operation from 2032. All other vehicles will then be delivered successively to the Danish State Railways (DSB) by 2040. The 56-metre-long trains will have 120 seats, 36 folding seats and around 300 standing places.“This is the largest investment in the 90-year history of the S-Bahn,” explained DSB CEO Flemming Jensen.

This order will create the world's largest open rail system with automated train operation (ATO), said Siemens Mobility Director Michael Peter.“We are already modernising the S-Bahn network with the latest signalling technology for fully automated operation by 2033.”

He said the aim was to increase the number of departures by 35% and create the capacity for around ten million additional journeys per year.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

