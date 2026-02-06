US Sanctions 15 Entities, 14 Ships For Trading Iranian Oil, State Dept Says
President Donald Trump is "committed to driving down the Iranian regime's illicit oil and petrochemical exports under the administration's maximum pressure campaign," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement.
The sanctions came a short while after indirect US-Iran talks, through mediator Oman, ended on Friday.ALSO READ
- US imposes sanctions on Iranian leaders involved in protests crackdown Iran-US talks in Oman have 'ended': Iranian state media
