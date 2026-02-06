US Sanctions 15 Entities, 14 Ships For Trading Iranian Oil, State Dept Says

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The United States on Friday announced new sanctions on 15 entities and 14 shadow fleet vessels to curb Iran's oil exports.

President Donald Trump is "committed to driving down the Iranian regime's illicit oil and petrochemical exports under the administration's maximum pressure campaign," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

Recommended For You Heriot-Watt University Dubai convenes global and regional leaders at the second edition of the Sustainability Symposium

The sanctions came a short while after indirect US-Iran talks, through mediator Oman, ended on Friday.



US imposes sanctions on Iranian leaders involved in protests crackdown Iran-US talks in Oman have 'ended': Iranian state media

ALSO READ