The closed joint-stock company "Balkandokma," located in the Gyzylarbat district of Balkan velayat, is steadily expanding its cotton yarn manufacturing capacity, reflecting the region's growing strength in the textile sector, as reported by Arzuw News. The development was highlighted by the International Information Centre of Turkmenistan, which noted the enterprise's consistent progress in boosting output and improving product quality.

Expanding Production and Market Reach

According to Arzuw News, officials from the company's Economics and Planning Department reported that the factory produced 3,877 tonnes of premium cotton yarn over the past year. These products serve both domestic and international markets, helping reduce dependence on imported yarn while strengthening the country's export potential. By substituting imports with locally produced goods, the enterprise enhances self-sufficiency and economic resilience.

Integrated and Modern Manufacturing Process

The yarn is manufactured using cotton sourced entirely from local farms, ensuring a reliable supply of raw materials. Production processes comply with international environmental and quality standards, reflecting the company's commitment to sustainable and responsible manufacturing.

Advanced machinery and modern equipment supplied by leading global manufacturers enable efficient operations and consistent output, enhancing the competitiveness of the final products.

The manufacturing cycle is comprehensive, covering every stage from the initial cleaning and sorting of raw cotton to spinning, processing, and packaging the finished yarn. Once ready, the products are transported to customers through well-established road and rail networks, ensuring timely and efficient delivery.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the company's workforce aims to further increase production volumes and broaden its export reach. By focusing on innovation and expansion, Balkandokma aims to play a larger role in strengthening Turkmenistan's textile industry and supporting the national economy's overall growth.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)