Qatar Participates In High-Level Meeting Held In Slovenia On Regional Issues

MENAFN - Gulf Times) he State of Qatar, alongside the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Kingdom of Bahrain, participated today in Ljubljana in a high-level meeting on regional issues with HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia Tanja Fajon.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

The meeting discussedseveral issues, foremost among them developments in the Gaza Strip and the need to adhere to the ceasefire agreement and fully implement its provisions, ensure the entry of sufficient and sustained humanitarian assistance into the Strip, support efforts to ensure the success of the peace plan launched by President of the United States of America Donald Trump, and move toward a clear political horizon that embodies an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the Jun. 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution.

The meeting also dealt with developments in the occupied West Bank, stressing the need to halt illegal unilateral Israeli measures in the West Bank and Israeli violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem, which exacerbate tensions and undermine all efforts at de-escalation.

The meeting commended Sloveniaâ€s positions in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and its recognition of the State of Palestine based on the two-state solution.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed developments in the region, ways to reduce escalation through negotiation and dialogue, and efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian crisis