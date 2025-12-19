Tadweer Group And Umm Al Emarat Park Set New Guinness World Record With The Largest Ever Recycled Bottle-Cap Mosaic



A 25-square-metre mosaic using recycled plastic bottle caps was created, representing universal recycling symbols. Over 24,000 bottle caps were used to create the design, completed over around 18 non-consecutive hours, with more than 350 visitors participating in the record attempt.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – December, 2025: Umm Al Emarat Park and Tadweer Group have jointly set a new Guinness World Record for the largest recycled materials mosaic – a sustainability-focused artwork made from recycled plastic bottle caps. This inspirational community accomplishment was recognised at a special award ceremony held at the Park on 18 December and attended by officials from Tadweer Group, Umm Al Emarat Park and Genius World record general adjudicators.

Earlier in December, Tadweer Group and the Park invited the community to take part in the world record attempt, encouraging them to harness their creativity while engaging with environmental issues. Guests were invited to place recycled plastic bottle caps onto a custom-made wall, creating an enduring mosaic modelled after universal recycling icons – and brought to life as one collective artistic masterpiece.

Launched in partnership with Tadweer Group, the initiative represented the final component of the“Cap Your Way to Sustainability” outreach campaign. The concept saw schools and community partners across Abu Dhabi collect plastic water bottle caps to encourage greater environmental awareness and responsibility.

Over two exclusive participation periods from 8-10 December, families, students and visitors helped to build the 25-square-metre recycled mosaic wall. The Park provided free entry during two time slots to encourage participation from the entire Abu Dhabi community, and as leading partner, Tadweer Group spearheaded the design, mosaic structure and many bottlecaps. A total of 24,846 bottlecaps were used in the mosaic's creation, with 356 participants contributing over collective 18 hours during the initiative. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="UAEP x Tadweer 2" src="#" alt="UAEP x Tadweer 2" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Director, Communications and Awareness, Tadweer Group, said:“Promoting a sustainable mindset is core to our mandate at Tadweer Group. With the support of our partners, including Umm Al Emarat Park, we can collectively raise awareness for maintaining a clean environment whilst also pushing forward our strategic ambition of diverting 80% of waste from Abu Dhabi landfills by 2030. The key for us is to help the community gain a stronger understanding that we are all responsible for how we manage our waste, and this is only the beginning for what we have planned.”

Rasha Kablawi, official spokesperson for Umm Al Emarat Park, said:“This achievement embodies the spirit of our community and the commitment to sustainability. While we were honoured to have achieved a Guinness World Record, the initiative is significant and reinforces the importance of protecting our environment through enhancing sustainable solutions and environmental innovative ideas to make our life healthier and more enduring. In the UAE's Year of Community, we are pleased to see families and residents actively engage in an initiative that promotes environmental responsibility and collective impact. Sustainability is a cornerstone of our work at Umm Al Emarat Park and supporting Tadweer Group in its mission demonstrates the ways we can come together as a society and make a tangible difference for generations to come.”

This initiative represents a meaningful transformation of recycled plastic into a recognised work of art by Guinness World Records, carrying the name of the United Arab Emirates and demonstrating how collective effort can turn waste into lasting value.

About Umm Al Emarat Park:

Umm Al Emarat Park, the largest green space in central Abu Dhabi, is a vibrant, family-friendly community hub. Originally opened in 1982 as Mushrif Central Park for ladies and children, it was renamed to honor the legacy of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF). The park underwent a comprehensive 24-month redesign and reopened in 2015.

Today, the park is a prime destination to reconnect with nature, blending cultural heritage with sustainability. Designed to honor Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's vision, it promotes an active lifestyle, supports a healthy society, and celebrates local culture and traditions. Umm Al Emarat Park is guided by a vision that invites visitors to explore, enrich their lives, get educated and enjoy meaningful experiences. With eco-friendly initiatives and diverse attractions, the park encourages wellness, community engagement, and a strong connection to nature.

About Tadweer Group:

Tadweer Group, part of ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based holding company, is leading the way in promoting sustainable waste practices and establishing new benchmarks for the circular economy. The company's strategic vision is aimed at revolutionising waste management by unlocking the value of waste.

As the sole custodian of waste management in Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group is committed to deploying advanced technologies and fostering strategic partnerships in support of the UAE's sustainability objectives, working towards its goal of diverting 80% of Abu Dhabi's waste away from landfill by 2030. In 2025, the organisation also launched Tajmee'e, a world-class, AI- powered waste collection service with the aim to build a cleaner and more sustainable future for the Emirate.

In addition to its commitment to Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group has ambitious international goals, striving to make significant contributions to sustainable waste management beyond the UAE.