CV5 Capital Delighted To Sponsor The Digital Assets Forum In London

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) CV5 Capital is delighted to announce its sponsorship of the Digital Assets Forum, taking place in London between 5-6 February 2026, bringing together leading institutional allocators, asset managers, and innovators shaping the future of the digital assets industry.

CV5 Capital is proud to support a forum that fosters informed dialogue, institutional best practice, and meaningful collaboration across traditional finance and digital assets. Events such as the Digital Assets Forum play a critical role in advancing the maturity of the market and connecting decision-makers across the global investment ecosystem.

As a leading hedge fund platform for both traditional hedge funds and digital asset funds, CV5 Capital is focused on delivering institutional-grade governance, regulatory frameworks, and operational infrastructure. We work closely with managers at every stage of their journey, from launch through scale, providing a robust and compliant foundation that meets the expectations of institutional investors.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.