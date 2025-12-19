Taipei Metro Attacks: How A Deadly Assault With Smoke Bombs And Knife Shook The City (WATCH)

A series of violent attacks at two metro stations in Taiwan's Taipei city reportedly left three dead and several injured on Friday evening, sparking panic during the evening rush hour. Taiwanese authorities confirmed that a suspect involved in the attacks also died after falling from a building while trying to evade police.

BREAKING: Death toll rises to 3 in Taipei metro rampage. Suspect Chang Wen, 27, pronounced dead at 7:42 PM. Hero victim, 57, who tried to stop attacker at Main Station also killed. Total casualties: 3 dead, 1 critical, 5 injured. twitter/nAO1TZsj9T

Chaos Erupts at Taipei Main Station

The violence began around 5:24 p.m. when a 27-year-old suspect, identified as Zhang Wen, threw a smoke bomb outside the M8 exit of the Bannan MRT line. The loud explosion and thick acrid smoke caused commuters to flee in panic, mistaking it for a fire.

According to reports, the suspect then moved to the nearby M7 exit and entered the underground concourse. There, he ignited a petrol bomb outside a coffee shop and threw additional smoke bombs, triggering further chaos.

Witnesses recalled the suspect wore a professional gas mask throughout the attacks, making the scene even more terrifying. Smoke quickly spread onto the Bannan line platform, prompting Taipei Metro to activate emergency protocols, including skipping station stops and broadcasting evacuation instructions.

During the attack, 57-year-old Yu, a man who attempted to stop Zhang, was stabbed in the back and later pronounced dead at the hospital. Other commuters suffered injuries, including smoke inhalation and blunt force trauma.

⚡️- BREAKING: A man threw smoke grenades and attacked civilians with a knife in Taipei, Taiwan, at the MRT Taipei Main Station and then the MRT Zhonghshan Station.3 dead and 5 injured per local authorities suspect is believed to have jumped to his death. twitter/f7MnVDcAPL

BREAKING: Taipei knife rampage ends with suspect jumping from rooftop after police cornered him at Eslite Nanxi: 4 critical, 5 injured across two metro stations. Suspect now hospitalized. Massive emergency response underway. twitter/i8hab0C9d1

Someone just threw a smoke bomb at Taipei Main Station MRT M7 exit, causing one man to fall unconscious. twitter/BGtthtxxaY

#Breaking attack in #Taiwan #Taipei @TaipeiCity #台北 #捷運 Man goes on stabbing and smoke bomb spree downtown, security camera footage shows him throwing smoke bombs in underground mall. twitter/nbSogPIJ3A

Smoke bomb detonates at Taipei Main Station's M7 exit at 5:27 p.m., leaving 57-year-old man unconscious. Taiwan's emergency services respond quickly. ★ ★ twitter/aXmUa7jvsv

Knife Attacks Continue Near Zhongshan Station

Approximately 20 minutes later, Zhang reportedly carried out further random knife attacks near Zhongshan MRT station, injuring four to five pedestrians. He then ran into the Eslite Nanxi shopping complex, where police eventually surrounded him. In an apparent attempt to escape arrest, the suspect fell from an upper floor and died at the scene.

Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai confirmed that the suspect was in cardiac arrest after the fall, and authorities were investigating the motive. Zhang was reportedly wanted by the local prosecutor's office for obstructing military service.

Breaking news: after throwing a smoke bomb in the Taipei Main MRT Starion, a man began attacking strangers on the street with a knife, injuring six, before jumping from the sixth floor of Eliste and being captured by police. twitter/PT5hR7EZl5

Taipei police inspect a crime scene near MRT Zhongshan Station after a man allegedly stabbed seven people, leaving three seriously injured, following reports that he threw a smoke grenade in MRT Taipei Main Station around 5 p.m. Friday. twitter/sOPE3a0gQI

Authorities Respond, Urge Calm

Following the attacks, President Lai Ching-te urged citizens to remain calm and follow instructions from law enforcement. He also asked the public to report any suspicious situations immediately.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an confirmed that MRT services have now resumed normal operations but reassured citizens that security patrols across the metro system remain heightened. He also promised that further information would be released as soon as it becomes available.