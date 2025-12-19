Factory Direct Tiny Homes Establishes Bay St. Louis Presence With New Tiny Home Lot

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Factory Direct Tiny Homes has established a presence in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, with the opening of a tiny home lot located at 10381 Highway 603, Suite A, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520.

The Bay St. Louis tiny home lot serves as a location where visitors may view model units and make inquiries regarding factory-built housing options available through the company. The site is intended to support individuals and organizations exploring alternative housing formats across the Gulf Coast region.

Factory Direct Tiny Homes provides factory-built structures that may be customized to a range of sizes based on buyer specifications. Units are constructed with integrated systems, including heating and air conditioning equipment, plumbing infrastructure, and hot water heaters, and are designed to be connected to standard utilities upon placement.

“Bay St. Louis and the surrounding Gulf Coast region continue to see interest in flexible, factory-built housing solutions,” said Gerard Bourgeois, representing Factory Direct Tiny Homes.“Establishing a location in Bay St. Louis allows the company to offer regional access to information and model viewing for those evaluating these housing options.”

The Bay St. Louis location supports the company's delivery footprint, which includes Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Factory-built housing has received increased attention nationally as communities and property owners explore construction efficiency, adaptability, and alternative residential formats.

The Highway 603 site is open to visitors for informational purposes.

Location Information:

Factory Direct Tiny Homes

10381 Highway 603, Suite A

Bay St. Louis, MS 39520

