FM Delivers Lecture On Jordan's Foreign Policy At Yarmouk University

Irbid, Dec. 18 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi on Thursday delivered a lecture to students at Yarmouk University titled "Jordanian Foreign Policy: Jordan's Diplomatic Role in Confronting Regional Crises."The lecture was attended by Yarmouk University President Prof. Malek Ahmad Al-Sharaireh, along with faculty and administrative staff.During the lecture, Safadi reviewed the role and efforts of Jordanian diplomacy in addressing various regional issues. He emphasized that Jordan's foreign policy, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, is grounded in firm principles, clear positions, and a well-defined vision aimed at serving Jordan's national interests, safeguarding its security and stability, defending rights and just causes, and contributing to regional security and stability in ways that positively reflect on Jordan.Safadi reaffirmed that Jordan's efforts, led by King Abdullah II, remain steadfast in supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to end the occupation, achieve freedom, and establish an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution.He noted that His Majesty's efforts have been continuous to halt the aggression on Gaza, stop the bloodshed, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip, and prevent conditions that could lead to forced displacement.He also pointed out that Jordan continues, in coordination with Arab brothers and international partners, to work toward stopping dangerous escalation and unilateral Israeli measures in the occupied West Bank.Safadi stressed Jordan's ongoing role in protecting and safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and preserving their Arab Islamic and Christian identity, in line with the historic Hashemite Custodianship.Safadi added that Jordan remains committed to strengthening its deep-rooted fraternal relations with Arab countries and building partnerships with friendly states to serve Jordan's political, economic, investment, trade, and educational interests, among other sectors.The lecture concluded with an open dialogue, during which Safadi answered students' questions and inquiries focused on Jordan's policies and positions on regional and international issues.