OFA Group Enters Beta Testing Phase For Hearth Labs' Real-World Asset Launchpad Platform

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group (Nasdaq: OFAL) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hearth Labs, Inc., has entered the beta testing phase of its real-world asset ("RWA") launchpad platform, representing a key milestone in the Company's digital-asset and blockchain infrastructure strategy.

The beta phase is focused on validating the core functionality of the Hearth Labs launchpad, including its smart-contract deployment layer, asset onboarding workflows, and systems designed to support the structured issuance and lifecycle management of tokenized real-world assets. Testing is being conducted with a limited group of internal users and strategic participants to evaluate performance, security controls, and operational readiness.

Following the completion of beta testing, OFA Group plans to proceed toward a full rollout of the Hearth Labs launchpad platform. In connection with this rollout, Hearth Labs expects to release a comprehensive white paper and a detailed project overview within approximately the next 30-45 days. These materials are expected to outline the technical architecture of the launchpad, issuance mechanics, compliance framework, and the platform's roadmap for supporting future RWA initiatives.

“The Hearth Labs launchpad is designed to provide a structured, compliant entry point for real-world assets into blockchain-based ecosystems,” said Thomas Gaffney, Chief Operating Officer of OFA Group.“Entering beta allows us to stress-test the platform's core infrastructure as we prepare for broader deployment and formal public documentation.”

The Hearth Labs launchpad platform is intended to support OFA-originated and affiliated real-world asset projects by providing standardized tooling for token issuance, governance, and transparency. OFA Group believes the launchpad approach creates a scalable foundation for expanding its real-world asset strategy over time.

OFA Group cautions that the beta testing phase, white paper release, and platform rollout remain subject to ongoing development, technical validation, and applicable regulatory considerations. There can be no assurance as to the timing or scope of any commercial launch.

About OFA Group

OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL) is a diversified architecture, technology, and digital-asset infrastructure company focused on AI-powered design systems, real-world asset tokenization, and next-generation financial technologies. The Company operates through subsidiaries spanning architecture, AI research, digital assets, and real-estate innovation.

About Hearth Labs, Inc.

Hearth Labs, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of OFA Group, develops Hearth, an end-to-end RWA tokenization platform designed to modernize how real-estate-backed and income-generating assets are originated, structured, issued, and managed on-chain.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. OFA Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

