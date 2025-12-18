Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion Of Enrollment In Phase 3 REVITALYZTM Trial In Idiopathic Hypersomnia

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced the completion of patient enrollment in REVITALYZ, a Phase 3 trial evaluating LUMRYZTM (sodium oxybate) extended-release oral suspension as a potential treatment for idiopathic hypersomnia (IH).

REVITALYZ is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized withdrawal, multicenter Phase 3 trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of LUMRYZ given as a once-at-bedtime dose in IH. The trial is evaluating study participants switching from immediate-release oxybates as well as those not currently taking oxybates.

“Idiopathic hypersomnia is a profoundly underserved, serious sleep disorder marked by extreme difficulty waking up, known as sleep inertia, and persistent, overwhelming daytime sleepiness,” said Richard K. Bogan, M.D., FCCP, FAASM, Principal of Bogan Sleep Consultants, LLC, and Associate Clinical Professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine.“People living with IH need additional treatments. With a therapeutic dose designed to cover the nocturnal sleep period due to its extended-release formulation, LUMRYZ could become a valuable option, if approved, for these patients.”

The primary objective of REVITALYZ is to demonstrate reduction in daytime sleepiness as measured by the primary endpoint, change in total score on the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) at Week 14. Secondary endpoints will evaluate the effect of LUMRYZ on additional efficacy parameters including patient and clinician impression of change, idiopathic hypersomnia severity, and a measure of the functional outcomes of sleep.

“Completion of enrollment in the REVITALYZ trial marks an important step forward for this community,” said Jennifer Gudeman, PharmD, Senior Vice President of Medical and Clinical Affairs at Avadel Pharmaceuticals.“The clinical benefits of LUMRYZ have already positively impacted the narcolepsy community, and we are optimistic our extended-release sodium oxybate has potential to be a meaningful treatment for the IH community as well, if approved by the FDA. We thank the patients and investigators who have enrolled in REVITALYZ for advancing this important research.”

Additional information about the ongoing REVITALYZ trial can be found at: (Identifier: NCT06525077).

About Idiopathic Hypersomnia

Idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) is a rare and debilitating sleep disorder characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) not attributable to any other medical conditions or symptom of another medical condition. Symptoms typically include difficulty waking up, also known as sleep inertia, prolonged sleep, and brain fog. According to claims data, there are approximately 40,000 currently diagnosed IH patients in the United States.

About LUMRYZTM (sodium oxybate) for extended-release oral suspension

LUMRYZ is an extended-release sodium oxybate medication approved by the FDA on May 1, 2023, as the first and only once-at-bedtime treatment for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adults with narcolepsy. On October 16, 2024, LUMRYZ was additionally approved as a once-at-bedtime treatment for cataplexy or EDS in pediatric patients seven years of age and older with narcolepsy.

The FDA approval of LUMRYZ was supported by results from REST-ONTM, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, pivotal Phase 3 trial in adults with narcolepsy. LUMRYZ demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in the three co-primary endpoints: EDS (MWT), clinicians' overall assessment of patients' functioning (CGI-I), and cataplexy attacks, for all three evaluated doses when compared to placebo.

With its approvals in May 2023 and October 2024, the FDA also granted seven years of Orphan Drug Exclusivity to LUMRYZ for the treatment of cataplexy or EDS in adults with narcolepsy and in pediatric patients seven years of age and older with narcolepsy respectively due to a finding of clinical superiority of LUMRYZ relative to currently available oxybate treatments. In particular, the FDA found that LUMRYZ makes a major contribution to patient care over currently available, twice-nightly oxybate products by providing a once-nightly dosing regimen that avoids nocturnal arousal to take a second dose. In June 2025, the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to LUMRYZ for the treatment of IH based on the plausible hypothesis that LUMRYZ may be clinically superior to the same drug(s) already approved for the same indication, because LUMRYZ may provide a major contribution to patient care due to its once-nightly dosing for patients with IH, a chronic sleep disorder that requires potentially lifelong treatment.

LUMRYZ is only currently approved for the treatment of cataplexy or EDS in patients seven years of age and older with narcolepsy, and Avadel does not market, promote or offer patient support services for use of LUMRYZ in any indication beyond narcolepsy.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION