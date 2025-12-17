Navigating The World Of Book Publicity: Experts Who Make Stories Shine

MENAFN - GetNews) "The right publicist can transform a book from a hidden gem into a headline story." - Michael Butler Books

Los Angeles, CA, USA - December 17, 2025 - Publishing a book is only half the battle, the real challenge is getting it noticed. In today's crowded marketplace, authors need more than just great writing; they need strategic publicity that connects their work with the right audience. That's where a skilled book publicist comes in.







"After decades in the publishing world and working with Expert Click and the Yearbook of Experts, I've curated a list of top publicists who specialize in different niches," says Michael Butler. "Whether you write business books, children's books, culinary guides, LGBTQ+ narratives, or literary fiction, this list has someone for nearly every author."

"Here's my list of some of the top book publicists I've come across in my years in the business," says Butler.

Westwind Book Marketing

Scott Lorenz leads one of the top PR and marketing firms for authors. For over 30 years, he's helped writers, from first-time authors to bestsellers, turn their books into media sensations across every genre.

His clients have appeared in major national media outlets. Lorenz has promoted books by CEOs, CIA officers, Navy SEALs, homemakers, fitness gurus, doctors, lawyers, and adventurers-proving no story is too niche or bold.

What sets him apart? Results, creativity, and connections. Lorenz doesn't just secure publicity, he builds campaigns that make authors stand out in today's crowded marketplace.

Blue Slip Media

Specializing exclusively in children's and young adult books, Blue Slip Media connects authors with educators, librarians, and parents. Their campaigns are tailored to the unique needs of the youth market, making them a go-to for authors in this genre.

The Book Publicist (UK)

Specialty: Based in the UK, The Book Publicist focuses on non-fiction and expert branding. They secure interviews, reviews, and features in top-tier media outlets across TV, radio, and print, helping authors build authority beyond the book.

Blathersweet PR

Focused on comics, graphic novels, and children's books, Blathersweet PR offers creative strategies for visual storytelling. They understand the nuances of promoting illustrated works and niche genres.

Stephanie Barko Literary Publicist

Stephanie Barko specializes in nonfiction and historical books, often working with authors who want deep, scholarly publicity. Her campaigns target niche audiences and academic circles.

Michele Karlsberg Marketing and Management

Dedicated to LGBTQ+ authors and books, Michele Karlsberg champions diversity and inclusion in publishing. Her work ensures these voices reach the audiences that matter most.

The Ekus Group

If your book is about food, The Ekus Group is the name to know. They specialize in culinary books and have strong ties to chefs, cookbook authors, and food influencers.

Nectar Literary

Nectar Literary focuses on literary fiction and poetry, often in translation or foreign-language projects. They excel at promoting works that cross cultural and linguistic boundaries.

Tandem Literary

Tandem Literary is known for memoirs and narrative nonfiction, helping authors share personal stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Kimberly Burns Literary Publicity

Kimberly Burns specializes in high-end literary fiction and nonfiction, including foreign-language and translated works. Her campaigns often target prestigious literary outlets.

To Press & Beyond

To Press & Beyond specializes in children's books and educational titles, with strong connections to schools and libraries.

"The right publicist can transform your book from a hidden gem into a headline story," says Butler. "These professionals know how to craft compelling campaigns, secure media coverage, and connect your work with readers who will love it. If you're serious about making your book stand out, start by exploring this list and finding the perfect match for your genre and goals."

"Remember" concludes Butler, "writing the book is your job, getting it noticed is the job of a top book publicist."

About Michael Butler

About Michael Butler

Michael Butler is an award-winning author of several acclaimed books and a publishing industry veteran. Through his work with Expert Click and the Yearbook of Experts, Brad has spent decades connecting authors with the resources they need to succeed. After his first book was published in 1998. A World Flight Over Russia by Wind Canyon Books, he spent 12 years working in book publicity field, which also included extensive travel PR for major escort tour operators, elite destinations, airline and AmaWaterways, one of the finest river cruise companies in the world. His passion for helping writers navigate the complex world of publicity has made him a trusted voice in the literary community. His books include Without Redemption (2022), Round the World & Across Russia in 21 Days, 30 Years Later (2024), History Leading to 50th Anniversary of D-Day, Book 2 (2025) and German 1940 War Campaign Pictorials (2025).