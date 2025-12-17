Baylor University Expands Nursing Workforce Pipeline With Accelerated BSN Program Amid Texas Shortage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, Texas - December 17, 2025 - -

To help fill the nursing gap in Texas and beyond, Baylor University's online Accelerated BSN (ABSN) program offers a flexible, high-quality pathway for career changers and aspiring nurses to enter the profession and serve diverse patient populations in just one year. Designed for Texas residents with a non-nursing bachelor's degree, this innovative program combines rigorous online coursework with hands-on clinical training, empowering students to make an immediate impact in healthcare.







Evidence suggests that healthcare demand will continue to increase due to rapid population growth, aging demographics, and increased chronic illness. Registered nurses (RNs) play a key role in transforming healthcare delivery across Texas and the U.S. The Texas Department of State Health Services developed detailed supply and demand projections to guide workforce planning through 2036. These models account for demographic shifts, healthcare utilization patterns, and economic factors that influence both the supply of nurses and the demand for services.

Texas is dedicated to building the nursing workforce of the future according to The Texas Center for Nursing Workforce Studies. However, the state's nursing workforce is struggling to keep pace with demand. Between 2019 and 2022, the RN vacancy rate nearly tripled from 6% to 17.6%. With a projected shortage of more than 57,000 registered nurses by 2032, Texas is positioned to grow and strengthen its healthcare workforce. This 16% deficit presents the state with the need to expand and innovate the healthcare workforce to meet the growing healthcare needs of its population.

The data underscores the urgency of expanding educational pathways and retaining experienced nurses to stabilize the workforce. Baylor's ABSN program addresses this challenge head-on, boasting a 96% NCLEX pass rate and offering clinical placement services that connect students with local healthcare facilities for needed in-person clinical training. With an average of 375 BSN graduates annually, Baylor University exemplifies the kind of innovative educational pathway Texas needs to close the nursing gap and strengthen its healthcare infrastructure.

Baylor University's ABSN program is more than an accelerated degree. It's a strategic solution to one of Texas' most pressing healthcare challenges. By leveraging Baylor's legacy of academic excellence and its robust network of clinical partners, the program equips graduates with the skills, confidence and compassion needed to thrive in diverse healthcare settings. Students benefit from personalized support, advanced learning technology, and Baylor's commitment to holistic nursing education, ensuring they graduate as leaders ready to make an immediate impact. As Texas faces a critical nursing shortage, Baylor's ABSN graduates represent a vital resource for hospitals, clinics and communities across the state, helping to close workforce gaps and improve patient outcomes.

As Texas continues to invest in healthcare workforce development, registered nurses are poised to lead the charge. Registered nurses' clinical expertise, adaptability, and patient-centered approach make them indispensable in a system navigating a period of change. With strategic support and innovative education models, Texas can build a resilient nursing workforce ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

