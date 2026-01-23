Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tap The AI Infrastructure And Energy Beneficiaries: Where The Smart Money Is Investing

2026-01-23 11:03:55
(MENAFN- ValueWalk) >Unless you've been living under a rock, you're already aware that power demand is expected to explode as more and more data centers come online. But exactly which names are the so-called“smart money” investing in?

  • Increasing power demand drives power grid expansion
  • Here are some of hedge funds' favorite AI infrastructure stocks
  • Tapping energy and utility names for AI exposure
  • Buying alongside hedge funds

Hedge funds are referred to as“the smart money” for a multitude of reasons, including the fact that they invest where the opportunities and action are, and AI infrastructure and energy generation have both in spades.

Increasing power demand drives power grid expansion

As most are aware, growing power demand is a direct result of more data centers coming online. According to Goldman Sachs Research, demand from data centers is projected to accelerate 175% from 2023 levels by 2030, effectively bringing the...

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

