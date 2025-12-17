Dubai Sports Council And Ministry Of Sports Establish Integrated System For Talent Identification And Development

The Dubai Sports Council and the Ministry of Sports have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen institutional cooperation and unify efforts to develop an integrated system for identifying, managing, and nurturing sports talent in Dubai.

The agreement aims to support the development of national talent and its athletic pathway, promote sustainable healthy and sporting habits, and build a balanced generation of athletes capable of supplying clubs and national teams.

The memorandum reflects the role of the Ministry of Sports, through the UAE Committee for the Care of Sports Talent and Support of National Sports, in developing national talent and overseeing programmes and initiatives dedicated to its refinement and growth.

The framework aligns with the Dubai Sports Council's work to build a comprehensive sports talent management system based on scientific assessment, structured training pathways, unified databases, enhanced private sector participation, and a balanced environment that enables athletes to pursue a sustainable professional career.

The memorandum was signed by Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector and Chairman of the UAE Committee for the Care of Sports Talent and Support of National Sports, and Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council. The signing underscores the commitment of both parties to integration and joint action in developing sports talent.

The agreement focuses on cooperation in designing and implementing joint programmes and initiatives to identify and nurture sports talent in Dubai.

This includes digital integration between the council's systems and the national talent platform to exchange data and unify information databases, the preparation and delivery of training and qualification programmes, support for establishing specialised sports centers, and the implementation of awareness campaigns to promote a culture of sport and talent across the community.

It also supports studies, research, and academic programmes related to sports talent development.

The memorandum seeks to create a comprehensive system for managing, identifying, and nurturing sports talent in Dubai, while enhancing institutional cooperation between the Ministry of Sports and the Dubai Sports Council in sports development.

It also aims to unify national efforts in line with the objectives of the National Sports Strategy, with clear governance, implementation, and follow up mechanisms through the formation of a joint working team to monitor implementation, evaluate programmes, and submit periodic reports.

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum said the signing embodies a national direction to strengthen the sports talent care system, noting that institutional coordination and integrated initiatives contribute to building clear and sustainable development pathways for sports talent based on approved standards that advance national sport over the long term.

Saeed Harib said the memorandum reflects Dubai's vision and its pivotal role in supporting national directions for sports development. He added,“Dubai continues to build advanced models for managing sports talent in partnership with federal entities, strengthening the integration of the sports ecosystem. This step contributes to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Sports Plan 2033, which focuses on developing talented athletes across all sports.”

Harib affirmed the Dubai Sports Council's commitment to launching programmes and initiatives for sports talent management based on institutional partnerships and the exchange of expertise, aligned with national objectives and reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading model in discovering and developing champions.

The memorandum enters into force from the date of signing for a period of three years, renewable for similar terms, ensuring continuity of cooperation and the achievement of shared objectives in attracting and developing sports talent in the Emirate of Dubai.

