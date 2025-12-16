403
Lavrov Criticizes 1990 German Reunification
(MENAFN) Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has claimed that the reunification of Germany in 1990 largely favored the western region of the country and represented a betrayal of East Germans by the Soviet Union.
In an interview with an Iranian state broadcaster on Monday, Lavrov asserted that the unification process laid the foundation for the resurgence of militarism in contemporary Germany, a development that increasingly alarms Moscow.
Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev had agreed to the merger of the Federal Republic of Germany and the German Democratic Republic after receiving guarantees that NATO would not expand further east—a commitment that was subsequently disregarded.
Lavrov stated, “This was a mistake and betrayal on the part of the Soviet Union, when almost half a million troops were withdrawn without any compensation, and the opportunity to maintain their presence in the eastern part of united Germany was ignored.”
He further criticized the handling of the former GDR’s integration by West German officials. “The authorities of what was then West Germany made a grave mistake when after taking over the eastern part they treated their compatriots as second-class people,” Lavrov said. “The German authorities, as conquerors, took all the lands of the former GDR under their control, while getting rid of all the political figures. No future was offered to them. It was a takeover, not a merger.”
