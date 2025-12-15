MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) The FUTR Corporation to Host Fireside Chat on December 18 to Discuss Growth Priorities and Strategic Focus

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) (WKN: A4165Y) (ISIN: CA3609521057) ("FUTR" or the "Company"), a pioneer in high-fidelity AI and next-generation payment infrastructure that helps consumers unlock financial value from their data, is pleased to announce that it will host a virtual fireside chat on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET.

Alex McDougall, President of The FUTR Corporation, will discuss the Company's recent growth milestones and key strategic priorities, including the rollout of the FUTR AI Agent, expansion of FUTR Payments 2.0, and its major new partnership with Tax Max, which expands FUTR's U.S. dealership network by roughly 400% and accelerates adoption of its bi-weekly auto payment solution.

Virtual Fireside Chat Details

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Webcast Link:

A Q&A session will take place at the end of the discussion, and a recording of the fireside chat will be available on FUTR's Investor Relations website following the event. If you would like to pose questions to Mr. McDougall, please submit them in advance to ....

Recent Business and Operational Highlights

FUTR AI Agent:

Launched the closed beta of the FUTR AI Agent App, enabling users to monetize data and automate financial and administrative tasks.

FUTR Payments:



Added the Charlie Obaugh Auto Group, further expanding FUTR's enterprise footprint in the U.S. automotive market.

Rolled out FUTR Payments 2.0, delivering enhanced automation, improved dealer onboarding, and a modernized infrastructure for intelligent financial management. Introduced new dealer management system integrations powered by FUTR Payments 2.0 that has unlocked seamless data connectivity to more than 11,000 U.S. Auto Dealers.

High Fidelity AI Stack:



Integrated 42,000 consumer profiles into the FUTR High Fidelity AI Stack, activating millions of data points and forming the foundation of the smart FUTR Vault. Executed a Master Services Agreement with the FUTR Foundation and established a Joint Steering Committee to advance governance around the FUTR Token and the FUTR Data Protocol.

Partnerships:



Launched FUTR's first live insurance integration with Southampton Financial, enabling instant, bindable home and auto insurance quotes and activating tokenized reward streams.

Introduced Canada's first AI-powered rent-reporting program through a partnership with Zonetail, helping renters build credit while earning rewards.

Secured a contract with a national U.S. auto lending platform to purchase FUTR data, validating demand for verified behavioral insights. Entered a national channel partnership with Tax Max, expanding FUTR's U.S. dealership network by approximately 400% and positioning FUTR Payments as the preferred bi-weekly auto payment solution across 800+ dealerships.

Leadership Team:



Added digital asset and data industry veteran, Alex McDougall, to the senior leadership team in the role of President.

Named Mindy Bruns as Chief Business Officer for FUTR Payments, as the company prepares to integrate this product into the FUTR AI Agent App.

Appointed Dr. Jason Schwartz, Ph.D., as Principal Data Scientist.

Welcomed globally recognized AI safety and reliability leader Damian Fozard to the Advisory Board. G. Scott Paterson, special advisor to the Company, disclosed that his beneficial ownership in FUTR has exceeded ten percent.

About The FUTR Corporation

FUTR builds high-fidelity AI systems and next-generation payment infrastructure that unlock consumer financial potential across industries. By combining best-in-class data connectivity with AI-driven transaction automation, FUTR delivers seamless payment, credit, and verification experiences embedded directly within partner ecosystems enabling reliable, explainable AI that can act on behalf of consumers.

FUTR's model ensures that all contributors to the data economy, including consumers and institutions, are rewarded for the value they create.

