Invgate Positioned As A Leader In The SPARK Matrixtm: IT Hardware Asset Management (HAM) Tools, 2025 By QKS Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading NDR vendors.

InvGate, with its comprehensive InvGate Asset Management, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named InvGate as a leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: IT Hardware Asset Management (HAM) Tools, 2025.

Rudri Bhatt , Analyst at QKS Group, states, " InvGate provides a unified IT management suite that combines service management, asset management, and operations analytics within a single platform available in both cloud and on-premises deployments. With InvGate Asset Management, organizations gain continuous visibility and control over their hardware estate across IT, IoT, and cloud environments. The platform integrates automated discovery, lifecycle tracking, warranty and financial management, and workflow orchestration to consolidate asset intelligence across distributed infrastructures. Enhanced by contextual intelligence and smart discovery capabilities, the solution aligns asset governance with service, procurement, and compliance functions as part of InvGate's modular ecosystem. This integrated design enables enterprises to maintain accurate data, ensure audit readiness, and optimize costs throughout the full asset lifecycle while improving support efficiency and reducing downtime.”

QKS Group defines IT Hardware Asset Management (HAM) as a tool that enable organizations to discover, track, and manage physical technology assets across their complete lifecycle, from procurement and deployment to maintenance, transfer, and certified end-of-life. It forms a core component of enterprise IT and operations strategy by providing unified visibility, control, and accountability over all hardware assets, whether connected or offline, across global and hybrid environments.

InvGate has established itself as a leading vendor in IT asset and service management through an integration-first platform that unifies discovery, verification, and lifecycle automation. Its architecture supports agent and agentless visibility, QR-based validation, and seamless synchronization with ITSM and CMDB systems, enabling organizations to enhance governance, align financial and operational controls, and advance toward predictive lifecycle optimization.

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the IT Hardware Asset Management (HAM) Tools providers in the form of the SPARK MatrixTM. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Being named a Leader in Hardware Asset Management is a significant milestone for us. HAM has been an essential part of InvGate Asset Management since its very beginning. We think of it as its own category within ITAM, one that deserves attention and specific capabilities. This recognition confirms we're on the right path and encourages us to keep innovating in the field by leveraging AI to expand automation and hardware management.

Ariel Gesto, CEO of InvGate.

Additional Resources:



For more information about InvGate, visit Here. SPARK MatrixTM IT Hardware Asset Management (HAM) Tools, 2025

About InvGate :

InvGate is an Argentinean software company that builds tools for IT teams. It has two products that work together, Asset Management and Service Management.

InvGate Asset Management helps companies manage the full lifecycle of physical, virtual, and cloud assets from one place. It gives visibility and control over hardware, cloud infrastructure, contracts, and more, without adding complexity. It supports tracking, compliance, device health, and automation to reduce manual work, and integrates with leading service management tools. It is used by organizations like NASA.

InvGate Service Management helps teams handle requests, incidents, workflows, and day to day operations across IT and other departments.

The company has been in the market for more than 15 years and received a 35-million-dollar investment last year to accelerate its global expansion.

Media Contact:

Dario Diament

Marketing VP,

...

Ines Benson

Product Marketing Manager for Asset Management,

...

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK MatrixTM evaluation framework, SPARK PlusTM analyst advisory platform, QKS IntelligenceTM for market and competitive tracking, and QKS CommunityTM for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research.

Media Contacts:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: ...

Content Source:

Connect with us on LinkedIn-

CONTACT: QKS Group Shraddha Roy PR & Media Relations EON Free Zone, Kharadi, Pune, India Email:...