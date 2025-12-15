403
RSF Attack Targets Civilians, Hospital in South Kordofan
(MENAFN) At least nine civilians in Sudan lost their lives and 17 others sustained injuries following a drone and artillery strike by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in South Kordofan state, according to a medical organization on Sunday.
In a message shared on the US social media platform X, the Sudan Doctors Network reported that the RSF conducted “deliberate shelling” targeting Dilling military hospital and multiple civilian areas south of the city, including the Karol and Al-Samasim neighborhoods.
The organization labeled the assault a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” which forbids attacks on medical centers and noncombatants.
The network strongly denounced what it referred to as “systematic attacks” on healthcare facilities and personnel, holding the RSF command fully accountable for the casualties, injuries, and their “grave humanitarian and health consequences.”
No immediate response came from the RSF regarding the incident.
The medical group appealed to the global community, along with human rights and humanitarian agencies, to urgently intervene to safeguard civilians and medical infrastructure, guarantee unhindered delivery of aid, and lift the blockade on South Kordofan state.
It further called for heightened pressure on RSF leaders allegedly responsible for the assault.
Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that 455 residents fled Dilling between Dec. 11 and Dec. 13 amid escalating insecurity.
Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that 455 residents fled Dilling between Dec. 11 and Dec. 13 amid escalating insecurity.
