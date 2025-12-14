Heavy Rains In UAE: Food Deliveries Delayed Amid Unstable Weather

Some food and grocery delivery services have paused their delivery operations in some areas in light of the adverse weather the country was experiencing on Sunday. Food delivery companies noted that some orders may be delayed or paused to ensure the safety of their delivery workers.

In the mid-morning hours on Sunday, Khaleej Times saw dozens of food delivery riders stationed on the side of Mohammed Bin Zayed Highway heading towards Dubai. The delivery company Talabat issued an advisory on the app earlier about the pause of deliveries, citing their riders' safety.

Recommended For YouWellness-first projects: Why Dubai's savviest investors are demanding more



Deliveroo, another online food delivery company, put out a statement warning that customers may see limited options.“Due to poor weather conditions and to ensure the safety of our riders, you may see fewer restaurants, grocers and stores that you're used to, and your order may take longer than usual to arrive,” it said.

Careem, which delivers orders in addition to their ride-hailing services, also noted that orders may take longer than usual.

Unstable weather

Residents awoke on Sunday morning to cloudy skies and rainfall in some areas, namely on the coast and in the northern parts. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the country is expecting unstable weather througho t the entire week, with temperatures dropping to 13oC. It issued an advisory earlier, urging members of the public to follow guidelines as the country goes through this period.