U-23 Gulf Cup: Qatar Face Iraq In Semi-Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will take on Iraq today in the semi-final of the AGCFF U-23 Gulf Cup at the Ibrahim Khalfan Pitch at Aspire Zone.

Qatar booked their place in the last four after finishing second in Group A with seven points. Al Annabi opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over Kuwait, followed by a 1-0 victory against Bahrain, before settling for a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia in the final group game.

Coach Ilidio Vale's side will now chase victory to secure a place in Tuesday's final. Qatar will look again to striker Mustafa Al Sayed and Amr Abdel-Fattah, who both impressed during the group stage.

Iraq reached the semi-finals as Group B winners with six points. They rebounded from a 2-1 defeat to Yemen in their opener by beating Oman 2-0 and edging the UAE 1-0 to finish top.

In the other semi-final, Saudi Arabia will meet the UAE at the Mohammed Ghanim Pitch.

Saudi Arabia topped Group A with seven points after beating Bahrain 5-0 and Kuwait 1-0, before drawing 1-1 with Qatar. The UAE finished second in Group B with six points after beating Yemen 3-1 and Oman 2-0, before losing 1-0 to Iraq.