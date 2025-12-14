403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Advances Diplomatic Tracks with International Partners
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is pursuing simultaneous negotiation tracks with allies in Europe and the United States, addressing "security guarantees," economic reconstruction, and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war.
Zelenskyy mentioned that he received multiple briefings from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov regarding the activities of Ukraine’s negotiation team, describing the day as “quite an active day.”
He noted that preparations are underway in Germany for a military task force dedicated to "security guarantees" for Ukraine.
The team will be led by Lt. Gen. Mykhailo Hnatov and will include representatives from the armed forces, intelligence agencies, and other security institutions.
In the United States, Zelenskyy indicated that a team focusing on economic issues, reconstruction, and investment “has already begun its work this morning and will keep working to prepare a good outcome.”
He said that the Ukrainian delegation is headed by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka, and Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev, with the participation of additional experts.
Zelenskyy added that a third track involves continuous virtual communication among national security advisers and other officials appointed by national leaders.
“Today, as on almost every day, communication continues between the United States, Ukraine, European countries, and other participants of the Coalition of the Willing,” he said, noting that Umerov is facilitating these discussions for Kyiv.
Zelenskyy mentioned that he received multiple briefings from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov regarding the activities of Ukraine’s negotiation team, describing the day as “quite an active day.”
He noted that preparations are underway in Germany for a military task force dedicated to "security guarantees" for Ukraine.
The team will be led by Lt. Gen. Mykhailo Hnatov and will include representatives from the armed forces, intelligence agencies, and other security institutions.
In the United States, Zelenskyy indicated that a team focusing on economic issues, reconstruction, and investment “has already begun its work this morning and will keep working to prepare a good outcome.”
He said that the Ukrainian delegation is headed by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka, and Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev, with the participation of additional experts.
Zelenskyy added that a third track involves continuous virtual communication among national security advisers and other officials appointed by national leaders.
“Today, as on almost every day, communication continues between the United States, Ukraine, European countries, and other participants of the Coalition of the Willing,” he said, noting that Umerov is facilitating these discussions for Kyiv.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment