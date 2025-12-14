Iberdrola Innovation ME Plants More Than 50 Mangrove Trees

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Employees at Iberdrola Innovation Middle East planted more than 50 mangrove saplings at Flowers Each Spring Camp in Ras Matbakh, Al Khor, as part of a year-end sustainability initiative held in collaboration with Mubadara for Social Impact.

The day also combined learning with action through an awareness session on the vital role of grey mangroves (Avicennia marina) in safeguarding Qatar's coasts, supporting marine biodiversity, and capturing carbon.

The initiative reinforced the company's long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible growth, while supporting Qatar National Vision 2030, the country's newly-launched"National Strategy to Combat Desertification 2025-2030" and UN's Sustainable Development Goals 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land). It also highlighted Iberdrola Innovation Middle East's role in advancing digitalization and AI-driven solutions that act as a catalyst for

Santiago Banales, managing director of Iberdrola Innovation Middle East and CEO of East-West Digital said:“Initiatives like this show that sustainability starts with people. Every mangrove tree planted by Iberdrola employees is a symbol of how small, practical steps can lead to meaningful change, echoing Qatar's vision and global goals for climate and environment”.

Dr Saif Ali al-Hajari, president of Mubadara for Social Impact, said:“As we approach Qatar National Day 2025, this effort reflects the pride we all, as a community, take in preserving our land and natural heritage for future generations.”

Each tree planted can absorb up to 15kg of carbon dioxide annually, contributing to the protection of habitats in Qatar that nurture marine life, reptiles, and more than 130 species of coastal and seabirds.

This mangrove planting initiative forms part of Iberdrola Innovation Middle East's broader commitment to promoting environmental responsibility across the country.

