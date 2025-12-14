Generation Amazing Foundation Honored With 'Excellence In Sports Award' In Egypt

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Under the patronage of Egypt's Ministries of Youth and Sports and Environment, the second edition of the Regional Sustainable Development Forum (RSD) recently concluded in Cairo.

Organized by Aspire Community Transformation, affiliated with Aspire Consulting International, and hosted at Heliopolis University for Sustainable Development, the forum served as a regional platform that highlighted transformative initiatives contributing to sustainable development across the Middle East and North Africa.

This year's edition placed special emphasis on the regional recognition of the Generation Amazing Foundation's pioneering work in sport for development.

During a special ceremony on the sidelines of the forum, a number of institutions and leaders were recognized for their impactful contributions to sustainable development. Among them, Generation Amazing Foundation (Qatar) received the Excellence in Sports Award in recognition of its longstanding contributions to social transformation through sport.

The forum's recognition underscored the continued relevance and regional impact of the FIFA World Cup Qatar's legacy and positioned Generation Amazing Foundation as a model for scalable, community-centered development.

Nasser Al Khori, Executive Director of Generation Amazing Foundation, expressed gratitude for the honor, stating:“We were deeply proud to receive this award, which reaffirmed the enduring legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the power of sport to bring meaningful change to communities. This recognition at a regional platform strengthened our commitment to expand our programmes, deepen our partnerships, and ensure that young people across the region continued to benefit from safe, inclusive, and transformative sport-for-development opportunities.”

Celebrating organizations that transform communities through innovative approaches, the award recognizes GA's long-standing efforts to advance sustainable development through sport, and its achievement in positively impacting more than 1 million beneficiaries across 75 countries since its inception.

GA's sport-for-development methodology uses football and other sports as powerful tools to build essential life skills-communication, leadership, teamwork, compassion-while advancing inclusion, gender equality, and environmental sustainability.

The Foundation's work is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Qatar's National Vision 2030, and continues to serve as a benchmark for legacy-driven social impact initiatives across the region.