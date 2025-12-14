QSE Closes Lower Amid Broad Market Decline

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange ended Sunday's trading session lower, with the index dropping 48.22 points, or 0.44%, to close at 10,854.95 points.

A total of 81,758,367 shares were traded during the session, valued at QAR 223,853,308.10, across 11,269 transactions spanning all sectors.

Shares of 18 companies recorded gains, while 31 companies saw their stock prices fall. Four companies maintained their previous closing prices.

Market capitalization at the close of trading stood at QAR 648.47 billion, down from QAR 651.70 billion at the end of the previous session.