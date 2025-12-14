403
Trump Administration Launches “Pax Silica”
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is establishing a coalition to develop a secure, innovation-focused silicon supply chain. This initiative encompasses essential minerals, energy resources, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and logistics, in collaboration with strategic allies, according to the State Department.
Named “Pax Silica,” the program will officially commence with the signing of the Pax Silica Declaration on Friday. The event will unite Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg with officials from Japan, Israel, Australia, Singapore, and South Korea.
The State Department noted that the declaration aims to further President Donald Trump’s vision of a “new era of economic statecraft that produces peace and security for America and its allies through the power of private investment, free enterprise and economics.”
Additional nations are anticipated to endorse the declaration in the future.
The initial Pax Silica Summit, also scheduled for Friday, will convene representatives from the US, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, Israel, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, and the European Union, the State Department added.
The US-led effort is part of the Trump administration’s strategy to strengthen America’s position in the global AI market, ensure supply-chain resilience for vital minerals, and counter China’s expanding influence amid intensifying strategic competition between the two countries.
