403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S., Ukraine, Germany to Hold Ceasefire Talks in Berlin
(MENAFN) High-level foreign policy representatives from the United States, Ukraine, Germany, and additional nations are set to resume crucial ceasefire negotiations in Berlin on Sunday, according to government insiders cited by German media on Saturday in the German capital.
Washington confirmed that special envoy Steve Witkoff would arrive in Berlin for the discussions. Organizers deliberately concealed both the venue and timing of Sunday's diplomatic session for security reasons.
Ukrainian representation at Sunday's negotiations remained unconfirmed as of Saturday evening.
However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to arrive in Berlin on Monday for separate engagements.
Stefan Kornelius, spokesman for the German government, revealed Friday that Chancellor Friedrich Merz would initially host Zelenskyy for bilateral economic discussions between Germany and Ukraine.
A broader summit of European leaders will follow at the chancellery, convened at Merz's invitation, bringing together Zelenskyy and senior officials from the EU and NATO. American participation in Monday evening's chancellery meetings remained uncertain as of Saturday.
Prior to the Berlin talks, Witkoff and Jared Kushner—son-in-law to US President Donald Trump—conducted multi-day negotiations with Ukrainian officials in Florida. Former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Chief of Staff Andrii Hnatow represented Kyiv's interests in those discussions. Witkoff and Kushner had previously engaged in extended meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Washington confirmed that special envoy Steve Witkoff would arrive in Berlin for the discussions. Organizers deliberately concealed both the venue and timing of Sunday's diplomatic session for security reasons.
Ukrainian representation at Sunday's negotiations remained unconfirmed as of Saturday evening.
However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to arrive in Berlin on Monday for separate engagements.
Stefan Kornelius, spokesman for the German government, revealed Friday that Chancellor Friedrich Merz would initially host Zelenskyy for bilateral economic discussions between Germany and Ukraine.
A broader summit of European leaders will follow at the chancellery, convened at Merz's invitation, bringing together Zelenskyy and senior officials from the EU and NATO. American participation in Monday evening's chancellery meetings remained uncertain as of Saturday.
Prior to the Berlin talks, Witkoff and Jared Kushner—son-in-law to US President Donald Trump—conducted multi-day negotiations with Ukrainian officials in Florida. Former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Chief of Staff Andrii Hnatow represented Kyiv's interests in those discussions. Witkoff and Kushner had previously engaged in extended meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment