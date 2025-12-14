403
TBWA \RAAD Makes History: Only Agency to Win Global and Regional Best Place to Work in Same Year
Back-to-back wins cement Middle East agency as global benchmark for workplace culture
Dubai – December 12, 2025 — TBWA\RAAD has won Best Place to Work at the 2025 Campaign Middle East Agency of the Year Awards, completing an unprecedented double after claiming the global title at Campaign's worldwide awards in June, a first for any agency from the region.
The back-to-back wins cement TBWA\RAAD's position as the most progressive workplace in the creative industry, with a culture now validated at both global and regional levels. The recognition arrives alongside a banner year of accolades: four consecutive appearances on Fast Company Middle East's Most Innovative Companies list (including dual recognition in Advertising and Workplace categories), back-to-back Great Place to Work® certifications, and a coveted spot on Best Workplaces for Women.
"Winning at home means everything", said Reda Raad, Group CEO of TBWA\RAAD. "This is where the culture is built, championed, and lived every day. To be recognised twice in one year, globally and regionally, proves that world-class workplaces aren't imported; they're created right here in the Middle East. Our Pirates have set a new benchmark, and this double win belongs to them."
The agency's workplace transformation is rooted in its Disruption® philosophy, treating wellbeing, inclusion, and talent development not as HR initiatives but as strategic levers for innovation and business growth. Employee feedback from Great Place to Work's confidential Trust Index™ surveys shows sustained improvement across trust, pride, and camaraderie, metrics that correlate directly with creative output and client retention.
"Great creativity starts with great people. That's not a tagline; it's our operating system", added Raad. "We rebuilt this workplace from the inside out, guided by data, anchored in inclusion, and designed for the long term. The result is a place where the best in class talent doesn't just join, they stay, they thrive, and they produce work that moves markets."
With global and regional Best Place to Work titles now secured, TBWA\RAAD remains focused on scaling what works: a culture defined by trust, ambition, and the relentless pursuit of ideas that challenge convention and capture an unfair share of the future.
