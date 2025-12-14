Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sri Lanka Races to Restore Tourism After Cyclone Destructive Impact

2025-12-14 03:51:36
(MENAFN) Sri Lanka is launching an aggressive tourism recovery operation following Cyclone Ditwah's destructive impact, with officials unveiling multiple emergency measures as the crucial winter travel period intensifies.

Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakody announced to media representatives that botanical gardens shuttered due to cyclone-induced landslides and safety hazards will soon welcome visitors again. He has directed authorities to execute protective protocols addressing ongoing landslide threats across affected zones.

Simultaneously, Sri Lankan tourism authorities have activated a digital marketing offensive titled "Sri Lanka is ready," specifically designed to reach potential visitors in the nation's ten largest tourism markets through online channels.

In a significant policy development disclosed December 8, Chairman of Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority Buddhika Hewawasam indicated that a substantially delayed visa-free entry program covering travelers from 40 nations is slated for implementation in January 2026. This initiative forms a cornerstone of comprehensive strategies aimed at expediting post-catastrophe recovery while capitalizing on the high-demand winter tourism window.

Recent government statistics demonstrate that more than 70,000 international tourists entered Sri Lanka during the December 1-11 period alone.

The accelerated recovery timeline reflects mounting pressure to salvage what remains of the island nation's critical tourism season, which generates substantial foreign currency revenue for the South Asian economy.

