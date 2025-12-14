403
Türkiye Transports 19th Humanitarian Aid Ship to Gaza
(MENAFN) The 19th Goodness Ship, carrying around 1,300 tons of humanitarian supplies organized by the Turkish Red Crescent for delivery to Gaza, departed on Saturday from the International Port of Mersin.
Humanitarian support operations, which have intensified following the ceasefire in Gaza, continue under the leadership of Türkiye.
A ceremonial send-off for the vessel was held in Mersin. The ship, prepared by the Turkish Red Crescent with assistance from Kosovo, was mainly loaded with food, hygiene items, clothing, and blankets.
The aid-laden vessel is scheduled to reach Egypt’s Port of El-Arish, where the supplies will be offloaded and subsequently transported to Gaza.
During the ceremony, Turkish Red Crescent Board Member Kamil Karadeniz remarked that they had gathered for a journey that would carry “the compassion, prayers, and humanitarian responsibility of the Turkish nation” to Gaza.
Karadeniz highlighted that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, persisting for over two years, has left profound scars on the conscience of humanity. He emphasized that the Turkish Red Crescent listens to Gaza “every single day.”
He further noted that a continuous lifeline of support to Gaza has been established through the donations and contributions of the Turkish people.
“By delivering more than 18,000 tons of humanitarian aid to the region so far, we have built an uninterrupted bridge of hope from Türkiye to Gaza. Through our soup kitchens in Gaza, we have produced — and continue to produce — hot meals for 35,000 people under the most difficult conditions,” Karadeniz added.
