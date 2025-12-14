VP Radhakrishnan Releases Stamp For Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness on the release of a commemorative postage stamp in honour of Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar II (Suvaran Maran) by the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. PM Modi said that Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar II was a formidable administrator, blessed with remarkable vision, foresight, and strategic brilliance.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Glad that the Vice President, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji, released a stamp in honour of Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar II (Suvaran Maran). He was a formidable administrator blessed with remarkable vision, foresight and strategic brilliance. He was known for his commitment to justice. He was a great patron of Tamil culture as well. I call upon more youngsters to read about his extraordinary life." Glad that the Vice President, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji, released a stamp in honour of Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar II (Suvaran Maran). He was a formidable administrator blessed with remarkable vision, foresight and strategic brilliance. He was known for his commitment to... twitter/1zzJyUVa0R - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2025

VP Releases Commemorative Stamp

This comes after Vice President CP Radhakrishnan released a commemorative postage stamp in honour of Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar II (Suvaran Maran) at the Vice-President's Enclave, New Delhi.

Support for Tamil Culture Praised

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice President appreciated the Government of India, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for its continuous support to Tamil culture and language. He lauded initiatives such as the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and the sustained efforts to recognise and honour Tamil kings, leaders, and freedom fighters who had not received due recognition in the past, according to a release.

The Vice President said that the release of the commemorative postage stamp on Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar was part of this ongoing process of recognition.

Historical Significance of the Emperor

Highlighting the historical significance of Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar, the Vice-President said that he was among the most renowned rulers of ancient Tamil Nadu and belonged to the illustrious Mutharaiyar dynasty, which ruled the central regions of Tamil Nadu between the 7th and 9th centuries CE.

He noted that the Emperor ruled from Tiruchirappalli for nearly four decades and that his reign was marked by administrative stability, territorial expansion, cultural patronage, and military prowess, the release stated.

The Vice President observed that inscriptions found across several locations in Tamil Nadu bear testimony to the Emperor's contributions to temple endowments, irrigation works, and Tamil literature. He added that the Emperor's reign occupies a distinguished place in South Indian history. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)